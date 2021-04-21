Armenia National Security Service head, Police chief arrive in Syunik provincial hall

Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Armen Abazyan, and the Chief of Police, Vahe Ghazaryan, came to the Syunik Regional Administration building a while ago.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in the provincial hall building.
Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.
And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Nikol Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night. There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.
And on Wednesday, Pashinyan was greeted with insults and protests in Agarak, Meghri, and Kapan towns.
To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.
Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.