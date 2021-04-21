News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.23/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.34 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 626.94 (down by AMD 2.35), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 727.62 (down by AMD 2.24), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.79 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 434.53, AMD 29,850.25 and AMD 19,896.25, respectively.
Հայերեն and Русский
