Meghri town mayor is being arrested, says ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province

YEREVAN. – The former governor of Armenia’s Syunik Province, Vahe Hakobyan, said a while ago that the mayor of Meghri town, Mkhitar Zakaryan, was being arrested right now, noting that this was being done unlawfully.
"They [the law enforcement] are charging him [Zakaryan] with hooliganism, which is absolute nonsense. I officially declare that this is the result of the work of the repressive ‘machine’ of the government, whereby they are trying to break our spirit; [it] will not work. Today at 18:30 [(6:30 pm)] we are holding a rally [in the capital Yerevan] near the statue of Aram Manukyan, where we will decide on our future courses of action," added Hakobyan.