Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

Leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan was hosted by Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. This is posted on Tsarukyan’s Facebook page.
“The Armenian-Russian political, economic and strategic cooperation must unequivocally be strengthened. The Russian and Armenian peoples have a future together. For the past 15 years, I have expressed certainty that our countries need to prosper together,” Tsarukyan said.
Tsarukyan added that there are anti-Russian moods in the political field in Armenia and that this is inadmissible. He also said the people working against Russia are obstructing the strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations and Armenia’s development.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the post-war situation in the region, the return of prisoners of war and other major issues related to domestic politics.