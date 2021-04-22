News
News
Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan was hosted by Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. This is posted on Tsarukyan’s Facebook page.

“The Armenian-Russian political, economic and strategic cooperation must unequivocally be strengthened. The Russian and Armenian peoples have a future together. For the past 15 years, I have expressed certainty that our countries need to prosper together,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan added that there are anti-Russian moods in the political field in Armenia and that this is inadmissible. He also said the people working against Russia are obstructing the strengthening of Armenian-Russian relations and Armenia’s development.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the post-war situation in the region, the return of prisoners of war and other major issues related to domestic politics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
