Armenia police forcefully apprehend citizens in front of Prosecutor General's Office, including woman

During the clashes that took place in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia a little while ago, police apprehended dozens of citizens, and they are forcefully taking them.
A cameraman was thrown to the ground during the clashes.
Human rights defender Ruben Melikyan posted on his Facebook page that there is a woman among the apprehended.
The situation in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office got tense after someone in the crowd threw eggs at the building.
The protesters demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that they were illegally detained.
Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.
The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.
Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.