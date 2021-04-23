Deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris released

YEREVAN. – The deputy mayor of Goris, Armenia, Menua Hovsepyan has been released. This was informed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by lawyer Armen Melkonyan, who added, however, that Hovsepyan had been charged with hooliganism.
Melkonyan noted a signature bond not to leave the country had been enforced as a pretrial measure against Menua Hovsepyan.
Earlier, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan granted the appeal against the decision to detain the deputy mayor of Goris, finding this detention as illegal. Lawyer Davit Karapetyan had informed this to reporters.
Menua Hovsepyan's lawyer Davit Karapetyan has submitted a report to the Special Investigation Service, noting that his client was illegally brought to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, where he suffered bodily injuries, presumably on the order of one of the administrators.
Menua Hovsepyan was apprehended by the police on Thursday, after midnight.
On Wednesday, Hovsepyan, along with numerous other residents of Syunik Province, also had taken part in the protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The police also had apprehended Meghri mayor Mkhitar Zakaryan and former head of Shurnukh village Ararat Aghabekyan. Zakaryan has been detained.