Armenia ruling party MP states when Nikol Pashinyan will resign

Taking into consideration the fact that today is April 23, I believe he will resign at the end of this month. This is what leader of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters today after she was asked to state when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will resign.

Asked what the incumbent authorities have achieved over the past three years, Makunts said the following: “This is a major question that will be widely discussed during the upcoming election campaign, but if I were asked to state the major achievement, I would say the democratic reforms that Armenia and the free citizens of Armenia are consistently making. I hope we are able to clearly present our actions during the campaign,” she said.