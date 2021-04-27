France announces EU sanctions for violation of trade agreement by London after Brexit

EU countries will resort to sanctions against London in case of non-compliance with the trade agreement after Brexit, said Secretary of State at the French MFA, Clément Beaune.

According to him, measures of influence can be applied in case of non-fulfillment of obligations concerning Northern Ireland and rights in the field of fisheries.

The Secretary of State noted that sanctions can be adopted in other sectors.

The UK is awaiting financial permits. But we will not give such permits if we do not get guarantees in the field of fishing and other issues, Beaune said.

Everyone must abide by their commitments. Otherwise, we can be tough to the extent that the situation requires it, he noted.

At the end of December 2020, the European Union and the United Kingdom were able to agree on an agreement on bilateral relations after the completion of the process of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the community. The parties were able to reach a difficult compromise on all key issues: free trade, fishing, regulation of markets and competition, access of EU and UK citizens to each other's social systems.

The agreement defines the access quotas for EU and UK fishing vessels for fishing in each other's economic zones. The document also provides for the need to monitor fish resources to control their renewal.