Case regarding Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's former executive director inscribed to Yerevan court judge

The criminal case related to former Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan has been inscribed to Judge Armine Meliksetyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, as reported the Judicial-Information System.
According to the indictment, Ara Vardanyan, holding the position of Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund between May 18, 2009 and July 20, 2018, using his official position contrary to the interest of the service for mercenary purposes, caused essential damage to the Fund’s lawful interests, which entailed dire consequences, and in the period between 2017 and 2018, by committing official fraud, embezzled particularly large amounts of property of the Fund entrusted to him for management, after which he committed official fraud again by replacing falsified official documents with other fake documents.
The other accused under the case is Avetik Harutyunyan, who is charged under the case according to which he, starting from March 22, 2004, serving as director of a company with 100% management of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund established by Armenia, that is, an official, committed official fraud and assisted Ara Vardanyan in embezzling the particularly large amounts of property.