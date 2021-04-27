Netanyahu orders Israeli army to remain alert on border with Gaza

Latest on US-Turkey relations after Armenian Genocide recognition; situation in Armenia, 27.04.21 digest

Armenian specialist on Biden's recognition of genocide and Turkey's response

Statue of Armenian architect Karo Halabyan unveiled in Moscow

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of crimes against humanity

Case regarding Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's former executive director inscribed to Yerevan court judge

Yerevan continues to submit evidence of Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments to ECHR

Armenian ruling party's faction to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow

Green Artsakh SNCO director: Aliyev was photographed under our numbered trees

Armenia Central Bank assures there is low risk of terrorism financing, money laundering risk is below average

US Department of Homeland Security to conduct internal audit

Karabakh emergency service also learns from press that Russian servicemen were injured in landmine explosion

Central Bank official: Armenia will return to 4% + -1.5% inflation target corridor by year’s end

Armenia Cassation Court judges host Supreme Judicial Council members

Dollar drops Armenia

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan meets with China ambassador

Armenian FM to BBC: Turkey pursues hostile and aggressive policy towards Armenia

France announces EU sanctions for violation of trade agreement by London after Brexit

Armenia minister: Baku is clearly calling for destruction of Armenian values in the occupied territories

Aliyev announces creation of infrastructure on border with Armenia

Armenia Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss international recognition of Armenian Genocide, POWs' return

OPEC + monitoring raises its forecast for oil market deficit in 2021

Attorney: Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive Maral Najarian might refuse Armenia passport

Turkey nationalist party leader calls for activating S-400s in response to Biden statement on Armenian Genocide

Armenia revenue committee. Total tax revenues decreased by AMD 16.1bn in first quarter of 2021

Apple to be sued for drowning iPhones

Russian peacekeepers' car blows up in Karabakh, 2 wounded

Armenia official: It's important for world to be aware of destruction of Armenian monuments

National commission for UNESCO: Azerbaijan actions are civilizational revenge against Armenians

Armenia State Revenue Committee on summoning Syunik Province ex-governor's wife to questioning

Artsakh’s Martakert region head: Azerbaijanis withdrew from their advanced positions in Nor Ghazanchi village

Armenian freedom fighter Smbat Hakobyan dies

Village head on environment ministry explanation: Aliyev probably crossed border, was photographed in Armenia

MEP: Europe will achieve release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan if it wants to

Armenia Central Bank does not make predictions about national currency fate

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: PAP will go to snap parliamentary elections on its own

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is ungrateful to be offended by one's own people (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijani killed in landmine explosion in Baku-occupied territories of Artsakh

Citizen of Armenia's Masis tries to commit suicide by burning himself

Karabakh official: 2,000 monuments are endangered in territories now occupied by Azerbaijan

Armenia army deputy chief is charged

Finance minister: Fiscal consolidation to be carried out until 2026 to pay back Armenia national debt

4.4km section of Katnajur motorway being repaired with World Bank, Armenia government co-funding

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Pentagon: US does not expect military relations with Turkey to change after Biden recognized Armenian Genocide

US population is up by 22.7 million people in 10 years

Stepanakert apartment resident, 31, found hanged from pipe

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

MOD: Armenia armed forces will not take part in NATO military exercise

Armenia Public Broadcaster's Council has new member

Deputy governor of Armenia’s Tavush is sacked

World oil prices on the rise

Kuwait sovereign fund to get over $1.8bn per year from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin very offended by Armenia ex-President Sargsyan

Newspaper: Who will be on top 10 of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's electoral list?

Armenia ombudsman's statement: Azerbaijanis threaten village shepherd, with weapon

Jerusalem Post: Here's how Ankara uses genocide as blackmail

Azerbaijanis move forward 370 meters in Nor Ghazanchi village of Karabakh

Child from Yerevan's Mary Izmirlian Children's House dies from renal failure

Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh issue

Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse his statement on Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia 2nd President says he's confident that he will win the elections

Armenian opposition MP: Azerbaijanis not returning Armenia passport to Lebanese-Armenian ex-captive

Armenia MOD, India Ambassador discuss military-technical cooperation

Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor on his wife being summoned to and questioned at State Revenue Committee

EU says they do not support redrawing of borders in Western Balkans

UAE calls on Israel to preserve Jerusalem's historical identity

Armenia 3rd President attending event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary at Yerevan Opera Theater

Armenia President receives Lithuania FM

Armenia MOD receives Canada Ambassador

Turkish lira nears record low after Biden recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide

Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul

Renowned Armenian scientist Emma Saghatelyan dies

Pashinyan resigns to trigger snap parliamentary elections, latest on COVID-19 in Armenia, 26.04.21 digest

Armenia ruling party's parliamentary faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for PM

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Lithuania FM

168.am: Armenia Syunik Province ex-governor's wife currently at Investigation Department of State Revenue Committee

Belarus Ambassador: I had the opportunity to choose from a few countries, but I chose Armenia

Armenia army's reserve officers establish NGO to neutralize risks and support national security officers

Armenia President to newly appointed judge: You and your colleagues are responsible for judiciary's reputation

Ambassador: Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan has more than doubled

Armenia, Lebanon ministers sign letter of intent on cooperation in sports, youth affairs

Armenia ruling bloc MP: President arguments on new Electoral Code not in line with Venice Commission conclusion

Armenia 1st President on PM continuing to serve in office after resignation and upcoming elections

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party parliament faction to not nominate candidate for PM

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members visit Administrative Court of Appeal

Belarus Ambassador to Armenia says cooperation within CSTO helped stabilize situation in his country

Yerevan court rejects motion to choose arrest as pre-trial measure against resident of Agarak village

Armenian parliamentary speaker to Central American Parliament President: Azerbaijan continues its Armenophobic policy

Armenia President to UN chief: Azerbaijan disregards "all for all" principle on exchange of POWs

Kremlin comments on US recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia ruling party MP says Biden's April 24th statement shouldn't be overestimated

Armenia Investigative Committee: 27 accused under case regarding protests in Syunik Province, nobody arrested

Armenia FM appeals to Europe colleagues for assistance

Matter of electing new Armenia PM to be discussed at parliament special session on May 3

Armenian deputy commander in Syunik Province: Azerbaijanis tried to kidnap our shepherd grazing cattle in the field

Lithuania FM: Europe needs clearer message from Yerevan to increase assistance

Artsakh legislature welcomes Biden recognition of Armenian Genocide

FM: We have witnessed Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage pieces