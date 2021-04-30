Pashinyan: Russia relations with Armenia have been, are, will be good

Tigran Avinyan is my deputy and political ally. I believe we will go to the elections together and will not have disagreements. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this answering Izvestia newspaper’s question about the prospects of Avinyan being nominated as a candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia.
Pashinyan, however, did not respond to the question on his re-election as Prime Minister. "It is important that the elections be free and that the Armenian citizens are able to elect a new parliament in the conditions of legitimacy and free expression of their will," he said.
And assessing the prospects of Armenian-Russian relations after the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia—slated for June 20, the acting premier stated that Russia's relations with Armenia have been, are, and will be good.