Armenian man throws himself out a window of medical center for COVID-19 patients in Yerevan
Armenian man throws himself out a window of medical center for COVID-19 patients in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Last night, an accident took place at one of the medical centers providing treatment for patients with COVID-19 in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Health of Armenia reports that a 77-year-old patient with COVID-19 threw himself out a window of his hospital room. The man had been receiving inpatient treatment since April 17 and was in medium grave condition. He was in the hospital room with his wife, who was receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19 at the same medical center.

There was no problem during the course of treatment. The man had followed doctors’ instructions and received proper medical assistance. Doctors hadn’t recorded any mental disorders.

Police are working on the spot in order to establish the circumstances.
