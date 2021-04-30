News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.69/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.06 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.62 (down by AMD 1.33), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 724.02 (down by AMD 1.53), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 440.03, AMD 29,507.77 and AMD 20,356.53, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia acting economy minister urges protesters to apply for jobs at ministry
Sixty-nine employees will be...
 Armenia acting economy minister says he'll resign if two-digit economic growth isn't ensured by end of this year
Kerobyan assured that...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods
According to him, the need for...
 Armenia interim government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 50 matters on the agenda…
 Armenia parliament majority submits new bill to revoke customs privileges for Meghri mayor's family's warehouse
According to Gabrielyan, after this...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos