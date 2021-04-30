Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Presidents agree to solve conflict exclusively through peace

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sadir Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon have agreed to solve the conflict exclusively through peace, Kabar reports.
Kabar also reports that a constructive dialogue was held with the spirit of friendly-neighborliness and was hinged on the principles of mutual respect for the territorial integrity of each country.
The leaders of both countries discussed the measures for de-escalation of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Zhaparov stated that Kyrgyzstan intends to solve interstate issues through dialogue an assured that the mutually beneficial cooperation will continue.
The parties also agreed to meet in Dushanbe in mid-May.