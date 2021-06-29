News
Robert Kocharyan: New snap elections might be held in Armenia in a year-and-a-half
Robert Kocharyan: New snap elections might be held in Armenia in a year-and-a-half
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


New snap elections will most probably be held in Armenia in a year-and-a-half since there will be a demand. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the first general assembly of ‘Armenia’ bloc today.

“We won’t let these authorities be at ease since they don’t understand and accept that they are to blame. We’ll show them who is to blame and who needs to be held liable.

‘Armenia’ bloc has become a radical institutional opposition. We will take advantage of all the resources that we have by law. We will restore faith in parliamentary opposition. The government has two ways out of the situation. Either they continue to persecute members of the opposition and take actions that are in the interests of Ankara and Baku and Armenia’s interests, or they sharply change the current policy. However, they’re not changing the policy since they’re incapable. The authorities haven’t understood that their world view is the reason why there are problems. They will continue to behave the way they do, and this will lead to new snap elections,” he stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
