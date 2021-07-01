Armenia becomes 2nd country after US to grant patent to computer programs

YEREVAN. – The Law on Patents—which regulates property and personal relations in connection with the creation, legal protection, and use of inventions—enters into force in Armenia on Thursday. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the Ministry of Economy.
"With the adoption of the new law, Armenia becomes the second country in the world, after the United States, which carries out the granting of patent to computer programs," said Kristine Hambaryan, acting head of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Ministry of Economy.