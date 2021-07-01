Artsakh state minister: Azerbaijan will no longer use Karmir Shuka-Shushi road soon

In a few months, the Azerbaijani side will not use the Karmir Shuka-Shushi road at all. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Artak Beglaryan said this on Thursday.
According to him, additional work is being done in this regard. "Work is also being done also to increase road safety; lighting is being installed, control is being tightened," he said.
The Artsakh official informed that the Azerbaijanis behave rudely, often insulting the Armenians. "There have been many reports in this regard, including from Russian peacekeepers. Our armed forces also carry out precautionary measures about which nothing is said; this is of important significance," Beglaryan added.