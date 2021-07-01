Armenia 3rd President sends congratulatory message to China's Jinping

On behalf of himself and the Republican Party of Armenia, third President of Armenia, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the People’s Republic of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Communist Party of China, wishing President Xi Jinping and his fellow partisans good health, happiness and more success in their work for the benefit of the people of friendly China.
“The Communist Party of China is one of the key international partners for the Republican Party of Armenia.
We praise the fact that a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Republican Party of Armenia and the People’s Republic of China during the visit of our delegation to Beijing in November 2017, laying a strong foundation for deep and comprehensive partnership between our political parties in the future,” Sargsyan’s congratulatory message reads.