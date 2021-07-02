Yerevan hosting international conference on 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China

An international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China is being held Friday in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.
The event has brought together Chinese Ambassador Fan Yong, General Secretary of China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Committee on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation Zheng Wei, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Ashot Saghyan, as well as scholars from Armenia, Russia, Serbia, Georgia, the UAE, and several other countries.