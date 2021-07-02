Armenia State Revenue Committee discovers 97kg heroin, Turkey citizen detained

YEREVAN. – A case of huge drug smuggling has been exposed in Armenia as a result of the work carried out by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Department of Anti-Smuggling, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A trailer truck, which had arrived in Armenia from Iran through the Agarak state border checkpoint and was being driven by a Turkish citizen, was subjected to customs control. As a result, 119 packages containing 97 kg of heroin were found in this trailer truck.
The market value of this discovery is 10 to 11 million US dollars.
A criminal case has been opened into this incident, in the framework of which the aforesaid Turkish national was detained.
An investigation is underway.