News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee discovers 97kg heroin, Turkey citizen detained
Armenia State Revenue Committee discovers 97kg heroin, Turkey citizen detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – A case of huge drug smuggling has been exposed in Armenia as a result of the work carried out by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Department of Anti-Smuggling, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A trailer truck, which had arrived in Armenia from Iran through the Agarak state border checkpoint and was being driven by a Turkish citizen, was subjected to customs control. As a result, 119 packages containing 97 kg of heroin were found in this trailer truck.

The market value of this discovery is 10 to 11 million US dollars.

A criminal case has been opened into this incident, in the framework of which the aforesaid Turkish national was detained.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Special Investigation Service ex-chief's son, official Narek Shahinyan stabbed in Yerevan
Doctors said Shahinyan isn’t capable of...
 Police arrest suspect in theft of Picasso painting in Greece
Authorities said that in January 2012...
 1 injured in Prague shooting
The wounded woman in serious condition was taken to the hospital...
 Man, 25, kills another man, 35, his body and head are found in Armenia village field
The murder had taken place last fall…
 Two dead after man, 33, beats father, then detonates hand grenade in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin
He was under the influence of alcohol…
 Armed robbery at Yerevan loan office
According to preliminary information, there are no victims…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos