Armenian analyst: Armenia needs to understand what it can offer China through One Belt One Road project

Armenia needs to understand what it can offer China within the framework of the One Belt One Road project. This is what Director of the China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Studies Mher Sahakyan said during today’s conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China in Yerevan.

“Taking into account the fact that China has become the second superpower, Armenia also needs to understand what political and economic goals Beijing is pursuing. When the West and Russia talk about a turn in the East, Armenia also needs to think about the development of its relations with China. Armenia has expressed willingness to participate in the One Belt One Road project, but there are still no programs that can help engage investments. Amid this, hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in Georgia and Azerbaijan, $7,000,000,000 has been invested in Turkey, and several billions h have been invested in Iran. Armenia needs to understand what it can offer, and it has real potential for that,” the analyst stated, adding that the country can consider the establishment of an Armenian-Chinese technology university.