Newspaper: It is known who will head Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc parliament faction
Newspaper: It is known who will head Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc parliament faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, as we have already informed, [third President and former ruling RPA party chairman] Serzh Sargsyan met with the "I Have Honor" bloc [MP] candidates who passed to the NA [(National Assembly)] [as a result of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20].

We were told that things to do, priorities, parliamentary activeness, and other technical issues were discussed. It was decided that the first seven [on this bloc’s electoral] should enter the parliament in full, no one was told to write a petition of withdrawal [from parliamentary seats], although earlier it was being said that some [of them] may waive [their parliamentary] mandates in favor of those who come after them [on the aforesaid electoral list], such as [Yerevan ex-mayor] Taron Margaryan or [former chairman of the Control Chamber] Ishkhan Zakaryan.

It has been decided that the faction will be headed by [opposition Homeland Party leader] Artur Vanetsyan [who headed their electoral list], and the post of the secretary of the faction will pass to one of those who became an MP by the RPA quota; as for who, it was said, will be decided in the RPA.

It was noted that the security issues of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the country shall be considered a priority [of this faction] in the parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
