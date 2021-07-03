News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 03
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Avagyan: Authorities should ask Russia peacekeeping commander to talk with Azerbaijan to return convicted Armenians
Avagyan: Authorities should ask Russia peacekeeping commander to talk with Azerbaijan to return convicted Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian authorities should immediately petition to the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Rustam Muradov, with a request that he negotiate with Azerbaijan to return the convicted captives. Boris Avagyan, the former deputy director of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Saturday.

"There are all legal grounds for the return of the boys. Yesterday the [Baku] court decision was read, and today they must be released and returned to the Republic of Armenia," he added.

According to Avagyan, by sentencing these Armenian prisoners of war (POWs), Azerbaijan is trying to "prove" to the international community that they are in fact “war criminals.”

"This is a specially staged [court] trial for the international community. They legalized by a court decision the keeping of the prisoners of war in custody for six months," Avagyan added.

To note, by a verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on Friday, 14 Armenian POWs were sentenced to imprisonment; two of them were sentenced to 4 years in prison, and 12 others—to six months.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos