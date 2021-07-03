Catholicos Aram I addresses Pope Francis on issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, has asked Pope Francis to be helpful in the return of the Armenian captives in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Facebook page of the Holy See of Cilicia.

During the recent meeting of the Christian religious leaders in Lebanon which took place in the Vatican, Catholicos Aram I, together with Pope Francis, touched also upon the consequences of the Artsakh war and, in particular, the issue of the return of the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

Aram I recalled that Azerbaijan's illegal treatment of the Armenian prisoners of war is against the provisions of international law.

Also, he expressed his warm gratitude to the Pope for addressing the issue of the Armenian captives, and asked him to again reflect—at an appropriate time—on this issue which concerns the Armenian people, being helpful to the return of these captives as soon as possible.

Catholicos Aram I discussed this matter also with the Vatican Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin.

Also, Aram I provided details about the aforesaid to the ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, Garen Nazarian.