Newborn boy found on Gyumri street

YEREVAN. – A newborn boy was found in Gyumri, Armenia, the Police information department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The police received the information about this abandoned baby at 10:10am on Saturday.
The newborn was found on a street.
The details are being ascertained.
According to reports, a passer-by had noticed this child under the fence of a house, heard the baby's sound, approached to him, and then immediately called the police and ambulance.
The newborn was ambulanced to the Austrian Mother and Child Hospital, where intensive care unit doctor Margarita Harutyunyan informed that the child was bluish and frozen because he was outside, he was dusty, and there were pieces of haystack and straw on him.
"The child has no defects, he is healthy. At the time of the transfer [to hospital], he was born a few hours ago—still less than a day old. His life is not at risk, the heart function is regulated, but he is not actively crying," Harutyunyan added.
Also, the doctor said it is not known yet as to when this newborn will be discharged from the hospital.