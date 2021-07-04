News
UN Committee calls on African countries to share experiences in combating migration
UN Committee calls on African countries to share experiences in combating migration
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United Nations Committee called on African countries to share experiences in order to strengthen responses to illegal migration and effective management of migration policies, MEMO reported referring to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa at the end of a seminar on migration in Morocco.

In a statement, the committee noted tear good migration management is one of the keys to prosperity. This seminar aims to facilitate the exchange of best practices among African countries.

The committee added that  the positive development of immigration policy in Morocco in favor of the rights of foreign workers.

Last year, Moroccan authorities arrested 466 illegal migrant smugglers suspected of being associated with 123 criminal networks specializing in human trafficking and facilitating migration travel.
