Azerbaijan soldiers provoke fire exchange in Armenia Gegharkunik Province village area, there are wounded
Azerbaijan soldiers provoke fire exchange in Armenia Gegharkunik Province village area, there are wounded
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan has provoked an exchange of fire in the border area of Verin Shorzha village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. Samvel Asatryan, head of the information department of the administrative apparatus of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, said this in response to a question from Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the report that there was an exchange of fire between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

"The Azerbaijani troops themselves have provoked the exchange of fire. The Armenian side has one slightly-injured serviceman. According to our information, the Azerbaijani side has two wounded servicemen," Asatryan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
