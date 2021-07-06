Armenia ministry to announce place and time for Requiem Service for duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia is deeply sad to report that legendary master of the duduk, People’s Artist of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Jivan Gasparyan has passed away in the United States. He was 92 years old.
The Ministry of Education Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia expresses condolences to the relatives, friends and colleagues of the artist and the fans of his music and will provide information about the place and time of the Requiem Service and funeral later.