Armenia ministry to announce place and time for Requiem Service for duduk player Jivan Gasparyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia is deeply sad to report that legendary master of the duduk, People’s Artist of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Jivan Gasparyan has passed away in the United States. He was 92 years old.

The Ministry of Education Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia expresses condolences to the relatives, friends and colleagues of the artist and the fans of his music and will provide information about the place and time of the Requiem Service and funeral later.
This text available in   Հայերեն
