News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics
From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Armenia are also in demand by citizens of other countries, as a result of which there are crowds, especially at the polyclinics and vaccination centers of downtown [Yerevan], due to which we are unable ensure the 10-minute period. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

In response, Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said: "Yes, many foreign citizens come to Armenia to be vaccinated [against COVID-19]. We have made a decision yesterday that from now on the polyclinics [of Armenia] will serve only the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, whereas those who have arrived from abroad can be vaccinated at the [country’s] mobile points which are in outdoor areas."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,913 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations
But we have a minimum of 2,000 cases of death from as many cases of coronavirus…
 UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution
The spread of the virus is outstripping the distribution of vaccines...
 Ambassador to Iran: Many petitions by foreigners in Armenia for getting coronavirus vaccine in our country
The EU has considered Armenia as a "green zone" in terms of assessing the COVID-19 pandemic…
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,910 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,906 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos