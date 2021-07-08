From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics

Vaccinations against the coronavirus in Armenia are also in demand by citizens of other countries, as a result of which there are crowds, especially at the polyclinics and vaccination centers of downtown [Yerevan], due to which we are unable ensure the 10-minute period. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
In response, Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said: "Yes, many foreign citizens come to Armenia to be vaccinated [against COVID-19]. We have made a decision yesterday that from now on the polyclinics [of Armenia] will serve only the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, whereas those who have arrived from abroad can be vaccinated at the [country’s] mobile points which are in outdoor areas."