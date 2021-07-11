Modest Kolerov: Delimitation, demarcation have no direct connection with Karabakh

The process of delimitation and demarcation has no direct connection with Karabakh [(Artsakh)]; this should have been done 30 years ago. Modest Kolerov, the chief editor of Regnum news agency, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the negotiation process is rhetorical, regardless of the attempts in Armenia to replace with the OSCE Minsk Group format the trilateral statement on Karabakh signed between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan, and this negotiation process is almost non-existent.

"Therefore, there is nothing to stop, and it is necessary to demarcate in any case; moreover, it should have been done 30 years ago. Armenia itself should have done that, so that tomorrow the inaccurately or unprofitably drawn border will not become a reason to protest that the Russians drew it that way," Kolerov said.

According to him, Armenia has lost Karabakh forever.

"Now the issue is something else. Will Armenian Karabakh be maintained thanks to Russian peacekeepers? It will not be maintained without them. What to do so that the Russian peacekeepers stay there? This is a separate issue and should be addressed. It is very good that Armenia is helping Karabakh with money, but in the future Armenia will not be able to have a bearing on the status of Karabakh," Modest Kolerov concluded.