Armenia Constitutional Court continues hearing 4 political forces’ appeal on snap parliamentary elections results

The Constitutional Court on Monday continues to consider the appeal of the four political forces on the results of the snap parliamentary elections that were conducted in Armenia on June 20.
The opposition "Armenia" and "I Have Honor" blocs, as well as the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) and Hayots Hayrenik (Armenian Homeland) parties have petitioned to the Constitutional Court.
The consideration of their petitions started on July 9.
The Constitutional Court worked on the weekend, too.
All nine judges of the court are in attendance to the hearing.