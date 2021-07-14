Vast majority of foreigners being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Armenia mobile points are Iranians

YEREVAN. – For a week now, numerous citizens of foreign countries are being vaccinated against coronavirus at the mobile points of Armenia.

They are being administered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vast majority of these foreigners are Iranians. COVID-19 inoculations are administered in Iran, too, but priority there is given to people over 75.

There is such a noisy picture in downtown Armenian capital Yerevan, at Northern Avenue.

These Iranians, who are eager to get vaccinated, often create commotion. But they refused to speak in front of Armenian News-NEWS.am video cameras, saying that they would not look at it well in their country.

The vaccinations at mobile spots ends at 8pm, but the Iranians do not leave even after that, and many of them spend the night on the streets.

They are waiting to be vaccinated earlier in the morning. Besides, it is cheaper because they do not pay for accommodation and stay on the street, said one of these Iranians.

Although according to the decision of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, foreigners in the country shall be vaccinated only at mobile points, whereas the Armenian citizens—at polyclinics, the Armenians who approached these mobile points were vaccinated without hindrance.

"We vaccinate all Armenians first. There are cases when it is not convenient [for them] to be vaccinated at polyclinics, they have to come here and are served first," said the vaccinating doctor.

Fifty people are vaccinated daily at the mobile spot of Northern Avenue.