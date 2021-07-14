Exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian side has one casualty

An incident occurred at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Wednesday at around 10:30am, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment in order to advance their combat positions.

After the Armenian side’s counteractions aimed at stopping the aforesaid works, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions.

As a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, an Armenian soldier sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The Azerbaijani side also has casualties.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia strongly condemns this new provocation of the Azerbaijani side, and warns that it will be met with a strong response.

“The entire responsibility for further aggravation of the situation lies with the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added in its respective statement.