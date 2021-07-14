News
‘Armenia’ bloc member: NSS special detachment broke into Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine over walls, gates
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


At around 10:30am, the Alpha special detachment of the National Security Service (NSS) broke into the administrative building of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, and without any relevant decision. Vahe Hakobyan—opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Wednesday.

"They broke into a building over the walls and gates, and started intimidating the employees. The employees were dragged in for questioning. It is not clear what the reason for their being taken in for questioning is. Our lawyer is there, but he is not allowed to communicate with the workers," said Hakobyan, adding that leaving the serious cases, the NSS is trying to create a climate of fear.

"Today we have casualty at the border, our compatriots in Azerbaijan are being tried for espionage, terrorism, and other articles, but today the NSS is busy disrupting the work of the combine. Our explanation is that they want to create a climate of fear. Yesterday the combine announced that more than 70 wagon cars with minerals are stopped, if it goes like this, we will no longer have a place to store the copper concentrate," Vahe Hakobyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
