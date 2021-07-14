Tragic car accident in Armenia's Armavir Province leaves 3 dead, including 2 police officers

Today a tragic car accident took place in Armavir Province of Armenia, the news service of the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
At around 9pm, the drivers of a Samand and a Volkswagen collided in a district of Ptghunk village on the road from Yerevan to Armavir Province, and 3 died.
According to Gagik Shamshyan, the Samand car is record-registered in the balance of the General Department of State Protection of the Police of Armenia and, according to preliminary information, two of the deceased are police officers, and one is a civilian.