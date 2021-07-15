Armenia acting premier: We so far were able to have 104 POWs returned from Azerbaijan

We have had two casualties on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the last two months. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
"I call the attention of our CSTO partners, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to this fact.
The next important factor hindering the establishment of regional stability and mutual trust is the fact that, despite the obligations it has assumed, Azerbaijan has not yet returned [all] our prisoners of war. In any case, in cooperation with our international partners, we have so far been able to have 104 prisoners of war returned. We will continue to work for the return of all prisoners of war. Comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh issue, the delimitation and demarcation of borders, opening of regional communications have been, are, and will be among our [i.e., Armenia’s] priorities," Pashinyan added.
He noted that with such destructive actions, Azerbaijan is not only violating the November 9 statement, but also trying to disrupt the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure stipulated in the January 11 statement, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' April 13 statement on peace talks and regional stability, in general.
"Such actions by Azerbaijan are a challenge to international law and to all forces interested in establishing regional peace and stability. We will continue our cooperation with those forces," said the acting prime minister of Armenia.