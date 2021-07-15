Armenia MOD: Search continues for 2 servicemen who went missing due to fog

The search continues for Artur Nalbandyan, a soldier of a military unit located in the southeastern direction of Armenia, and Aramayis Torozyan, a driver of this military unit. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this Thursday from the Ministry of Defense (MOD).
The ministry added, however, that the search was difficult because of the heavy fog in the area.
To note, the area in question is in the territory of Lake Sev, between Armenia’s Syunik Province and Azerbaijan.
Contact with these two servicemen has been lost since Wednesday due to fog.
With the mediation of the Russian side, the possibility of their being in the Azerbaijani territory is being discussed with the representatives of the Azerbaijani army.
Nalbandyan and Torozyan were without weapons.