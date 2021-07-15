News
Thursday
July 15
Thursday
July 15
Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia
Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia. The Bank is honored to receive this reputable award given the significantly improved profitability, robust growth, strategic relationships and commitment to enhancement of its digital channels. The Bank receives this recognition for the 8th time already over the last ten years.

As mentioned by the organizers, this year was special, as they registered a record number of pitches for the Awards for Excellence.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “We are truly honored to earn this recognition in these challenging times. We have proved our resilience and maintained strong performance even in the most unprecedented economic conditions, and are more than ever committed to delivering our strategic goals.”
Հայերեն
