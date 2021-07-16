Erdogan wants to do the same with Afghanistan as with Artsakh

Turkey expects to continue its assistance to Afghanistan. The statement came from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, TASS reports.
"Those who consider our [i.e., Turkey’s] demands for the protection of rights and justice as political hypocrisy have failed to understand that we have become the voice, the breath, and the hope of the oppressed. We wish our friends and neighbors what we wish to ourselves. We did it yesterday in Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. I hope that tomorrow we will assist our brothers in Afghanistan and other countries with the same fair stance," Erdogan said.