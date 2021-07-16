Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to be arrested

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on Friday made a decision to have Arush Arushanyan—the mayor of Goris, Armenia—arrested.
Several criminal charges had been brought against the mayor of this city.
The Special Investigation Service (SIS) on Thursday had submitted a petition to the court requesting to remand Arushanyan in custody.
According to the respective SIS statement, Arush Arushanyan, who is on the electoral list of the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—, had prepared vote buying in order to secure maximum number of votes in favor of this bloc and to achieve the desired result in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.