Yeraskh village mayor wounded during Armenia-Azerbaijan border shootings
Yeraskh village mayor wounded during Armenia-Azerbaijan border shootings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The head of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, Radik Oghikyan, was shot in the arm during the shootings at the Yeraskh section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border. The director of the Ararat city hospital, Arayik Sardaryan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Asked whether Oghikyan was wounded by an adversary shot, the director of this medical center said that he could not answer that question. "Miscellaneous shots were fired, and he was in the blindage at that time."

Sardaryan added that Oghikyan was brought to the hospital about an hour ago, but his injury was not life-threatening.
Հայերեն
