Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on refraining from taking any action that may lead to destabilization of the situation in Cyprus.
During a talk with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Lavrov underscored the commitment to strictly implementing the UN Security Council’s Resolutions that envisage the establishment of a two-zone two-community federation in Cyprus through direct negotiations between the communities of Cypriot Greeks and Cypriot Turks.
According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cypriot minister expressed concern over complication of the situation regarding the closed Varosha quarter of the city of Famagusta and the consequences of the complication for the prospects for settlement of the Cypriot issue.
Varosha tourist area has been closed for the public since 1974 following the Turkish troops’ seizure of a sector of Cyprus and split of the island. Varosha is protected under the 1984 Resolution of the UN Security Council.