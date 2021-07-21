Masked man robs 70-year-old couple with weapon in Armenia's Gyumri

Today at around 4:40am the police station in Shirak Province of Armenia received an alarm from 70-year-old resident of Gyumri who reported that a masked person had opened the window of her bedroom, entered, showed a weapon and forced her 70-year-old spouse to give all the money they had.
According to Shamshyan.com, police officers and investigators found out that the criminal had entered the house with a mask, and after receiving the money from the elderly couple, fired a gunshot at Meks A., who was transferred to Gyumri Medical Center in an ambulance truck with a firearm injury.
A criminal case has been launched in regard to a bandit attack and use of an illegal weapon. Police officers and investigators are taking necessary operational intelligence and investigative actions to reveal the crime and find the criminal, the firearm and the stolen item.
According to shamshyan.com, the criminal confiscated AMD 60-70,000 from the elderly couple.