Biden again calls on democratic countries to oppose authoritarianism

US President Joe Biden again called on democratic countries to oppose authoritarianism, TASS reported.
Biden said he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he knows well, and they disagree on many points.
But, as per the US president, his Chinese counterpart is smart and really tough, he truly believes that the 21st century will be decided by oligarchs.
In Biden’s words, democracies cannot work in the 21st century because everything is happening so fast.
The US President added that he had had a long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he knows them well, and they are actually betting on authoritarianism.