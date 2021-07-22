News
Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days
Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We have already had more than 200 indicators of coronavirus spread for two days. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia, referring to the current coronavirus situation in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan confirmed that in recent days there has been a certain growth trend, but at a slow pace. "If last week we were recording up to 200 cases, this week we have already exceeded the 200 limit. Yesterday we had announced 220 cases, today 225 cases have already been registered. According to our predictions, the growth trend will continue in the coming days.

3,790 people are currently receiving treatment, of which 660—hospital treatment. 282 of them are in serious condition, and 48 people are in severe condition, there are two deaths," said the deputy minister.

Also, Nanushyan called on Armenia’s residents to be vaccinated before the new wave of COVID-19 intensifies. She noted that this virus was in a tense state in the region, and the respective death toll is lower in countries where the number of vaccinations is high.

Lena Nanushyan said that around 5,000 people were being vaccinated daily in Armenia, but PM Pashinyan called to separate the number of vaccinations of Armenia’s residents and of foreigners in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
