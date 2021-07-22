News
Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted
Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The son of Syunik Province governor Melikset Poghosyan has been declared wanted along the lines of the criminal case on the shootings that took place on the night of July 14 in Goris city. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

According to media reports, these shots were fired between Tigran Khachatryan, the son of the former governor of Syunik Surik Khachatryan, and Karen Poghosyan, the son of the current governor of Syunik Melikset Poghosyan.

We have learned from the Investigative Committee that Tigran Khachatryan does not have a judicial status in the aforesaid criminal case, but his whereabouts are unknown.

The serving Syunik governor's son also has been included in this case as an accused—and under the Criminal Code articles on attempted murder, and illegal possession of a weapon.

Karen Poghosyan has been declared wanted, and a petition has been submitted to court to have him remanded in custody.

Two persons—Harutyun Vardanyan and Melik Barseghyan—had sustained gunshot wounds as a result of these shootings. One of them is Surik Khachatryan's bother-in-law, whereas the other—a friend of Melikset Poghosyan's son.

Both Vardanyan and Barseghyan have the status of an injured party in this criminal case.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
