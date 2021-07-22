Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects

Through its program, Civil Contract Party expressed commitment to building 2,600 kilometers of roads, 500 kindergartens and 300 schools, launch or end construction of 15 reservoirs in the course of five years. This is what acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during today’s government session.
“Our analysis shows that the potential of construction firms operating in Armenia doesn’t allow for implementation of this program. Consequently, the government would like to draw its international partners’ attention to this issue. Of course, this first and foremost concerns the enterprises owned by Armenian businessmen of the Diaspora. We hope those construction firms introduce new standards and convey new quality of construction in Armenia,” he added.