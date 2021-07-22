News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.42
EUR
571.37
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects
Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Through its program, Civil Contract Party expressed commitment to building 2,600 kilometers of roads, 500 kindergartens and 300 schools, launch or end construction of 15 reservoirs in the course of five years. This is what acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during today’s government session.

“Our analysis shows that the potential of construction firms operating in Armenia doesn’t allow for implementation of this program. Consequently, the government would like to draw its international partners’ attention to this issue. Of course, this first and foremost concerns the enterprises owned by Armenian businessmen of the Diaspora. We hope those construction firms introduce new standards and convey new quality of construction in Armenia,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty
Through the program, it is planned to...
 Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries
The Civil Contract Party garnered most of its...
 Armenia government allocates more than $18m to reconstruct over 50km roads
"Here we have achieved a target goal in the intermediate sense,” said acting PM Pashinyan…
 Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well
“We have been recording for several months that the number of jobs in our country is growing,” the acting PM noted, for his part…
 Armenia acting premier: Some of our reforms are being taken advantage of
We already have developed a draft law to counteract it…
 One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos