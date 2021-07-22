Russian MFA: Immediate launch of activities for demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border may ensure de-escalation

The Russian Federation, which has close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, pays special attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and, of course, the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh where Russian peacekeepers are deployed. This is what Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said today, adding the following:

“Of course, Russia is concerned over any manifestation of growth of escalation in certain sectors of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which is having an extremely negative impact on the situation in the region and isn’t contributing to the regulation of dialogue between Yerevan and Baku. Our stance is clear — the border incidents need to be resolved only through politics and diplomacy. It is necessary to work hard and in a coordinated manner to seek mutually acceptable concessions, and Russia is disposing both sides to that.”

According to Zakharova, Moscowis certain that “only through the immediate launch of works for demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the successive delimitation will it be possible to ensure sustainable de-escalation”. “Russia is ready to support these efforts through the provision of cartographical information. The Russian side has prepared several documents that may help make the discussions constructive,” she said.

Zakharova recalled that regional stability was the main issue on the agenda of the negotiations that the President of Russia held with the acting Prime Minister of Armenia on July 7 and with the President of Azerbaijan on July 20. “In spite of the complication and scale of the issues in the region the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia affirmed their determination to continue their joint efforts to find optimal solutions and stayed resolutely loyal to the consistent and comprehensive implementation of the agreements reached on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Russia mentions, with satisfaction, that the task force — set up in accordance with the agreements of the three countries’ leaders — has held several substantive discussions and earmarked the actions required for restoration of transport and economic links. We hope the group resumes sessions soon,” Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian side continues to make significant contributions to the maintenance of stability and establishment of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and is regulating the urgent humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners of war and the return/exchange of the remains of deceased servicemen.