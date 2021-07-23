News
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council’s temporarily suspended chairman sues it
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council’s temporarily suspended chairman sues it
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, Ruben Vardazaryan, whose respective powers are temporarily suspended, has sued the SJC.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System that Vardazaryan asks the Administrative Court of Armenia to recognize the existence of a legal relationship between the suspension of his powers to be lifted as a judge of the Yerevan court of first instance and a judge member (chairman) of the SJC.

The court of first instance had issued the decision regarding Vardazaryan, by which it had obligated the body conducting the proceedings to lift the violations of the rights and legal interests of Vardazaryan as a judge and the chairman of the SJC.

Ruben Vardazaryan had sent a petition to the SJC to reinstate him, and the SJC had released a respective noting that it was not the addressee of this matter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
