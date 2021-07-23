News
Opel and Volkswagen drivers collide in Armenia's Lori Province, child of 7-months pregnant and injured woman dies
Opel and Volkswagen drivers collide in Armenia's Lori Province, child of 7-months pregnant and injured woman dies
Yesterday at around 5:30pm residents of Lori Province of Armenia, 25-year-old Erik Melkumyan and 62-year-old Avetik Margaryan collided with their Volkswagen and Opel cars in front of a funeral parlor in the city of Vanadzor, as reported shamshyan.com.

After the car accident, Margaryan and his passengers, as well as Melkumyan and his passengers were transferred to Vanadzor Medical Center with bodily injuries.

It turned out that one of the injured persons transferred to the hospital was seven months pregnant and her child died during childbirth at the hospital.
