Djivan Gasparyan's body seen off with applause from Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan

The body of People's Artist of Armenia, legendary duduk player Djivan Gasparyan on Saturday was taken out of Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan—with applause.
Many cultural, public, and political figures as well as relatives said their last goodbyes to Gasparyan.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife were also in attendance.
Gasparyan's body will be laid to eternal rest, on the same day, at the Komitas Pantheon of the Armenian capital.
Djivan Gasparyan had passed away on July 6 at the age of 92.